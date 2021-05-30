Artoniumw

WORLDLY ODDITIES

classic oldschool cat vintage monoline flatdesign logo lineart illustration
Illustration for a clothing company that will specialize in Monoline deity designs.
Would love to do some sections like this. So if you are in a brand or business. DM or email today and let's get started on your next project. Thank you!

Press »Z« for all details and »L« if you like what you see ...;)

