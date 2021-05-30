Trending designs to inspire you
DailyUI 003
The challenge is to create a landing page. My main focus for this design concept is to promote the new collection of scented candles by using a minimal and simple design interface that portrays the feeling of serenity brought by the calming aroma of these candles.