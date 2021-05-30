Late King Prithivi Narayan Shah

This Post for Late King Prithivi Narayan Shaha who was the creator of Nepal and his vision.

Prithivi Narayan Shaha was one of the best kings in Nepal's history who had been expanding his empire from Gurkha to half of current Nepal's map till his death. He was originally from Lamjung. He was a very clever boy and wanted to become a king but he was not the oldest son of Lamjung's King. That is why he had gone to Gorkha where people had selected the king every ten years through a running game