Late King Prithivi Narayan Shah

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Post for Late King Prithivi Narayan Shaha who was the creator of Nepal and his vision.
Prithivi Narayan Shaha was one of the best kings in Nepal's history who had been expanding his empire from Gurkha to half of current Nepal's map till his death. He was originally from Lamjung. He was a very clever boy and wanted to become a king but he was not the oldest son of Lamjung's King. That is why he had gone to Gorkha where people had selected the king every ten years through a running game