Logo Design for Shella Jewelry

Shela Jewelry is a jewelry shop providing a variety of deals on gold jewelry items. Our team is very happy to give them an identity.

Let us know what do you think about it.

Need logo? Message us

graphicpro3909@gmail.com

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

@graphicpro3909

Behance

www.behance.net/gallery/120504871/Logo-and-Brand-Identity-Design-for-Shella-Jewelry

Thank You