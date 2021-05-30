Notes app design template

This is a demo file to show you how different features of Adobe XD can help you create high-quality prototypes. The Notes App demo file is an example of a desktop note-taking app designed in XD. How to use Notes show you how to use several of the latest features in XD, including Component States, Stacks, Scroll Groups. To get started, navigate to and select one of the Home artboards. Next, press the “Play” button in the upper-right corner of XD to preview the prototype locally on your desktop, where you can see what the final prototype looks like. In the prototype, you can: - Expand and collapse the folder tree in the left-hand column - Scroll through all notes in the center column - Click “New Note” to create a new note. - Open individual notes (Business Plan, Locations, or Visual Inspiration) - Scroll through note content in the right-hand column - Click the share arrow to share a note with a colleague. To learn more about XD, visit LetsXD.com.