Fashion Store Mobile App UI Concept

Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Here is a concept design of a Fashion store app
If you like it, press the "L" button 🤘 to show some love
Feel free contact me - naveensbs4@gmail.com
Follow me on Instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/mbn.designs/
Thank you 😘