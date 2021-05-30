Shrey Maheshwari

Wallet App - Rebound

Shrey Maheshwari
Shrey Maheshwari
  • Save
Wallet App - Rebound ux ui design app
Download color palette

Hi there!

Thought to create a rebound design of Wallet app, originally by Dmitry Litvinenko.

Changed a bit of the design and incorporated 3d effects onto the shapes.

Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

7b4cdbeec4e97ab73db58fbd1690fbea
Rebound of
Wallet App
By Dmitry Litvinenko
View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Shrey Maheshwari
Shrey Maheshwari

More by Shrey Maheshwari

View profile
    • Like