Wallet App - Rebound

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
Thought to create a rebound design of Wallet app, originally by Dmitry Litvinenko.
Changed a bit of the design and incorporated 3d effects onto the shapes.
Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.