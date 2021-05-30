Imperial Cuisine - Chinese restaurant logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The concept was finished in 2017, the main idea is bringing a Chinese feeling into the logo type but still keeping it elegant, luxury and easy to read.
For more information, please take a look at
Behance | Instagram
Peace!