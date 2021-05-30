Hao Ta

Imperial Cuisine - Chinese restaurant logo

Imperial Cuisine - Chinese restaurant logo food chinese logotype typography branding design restaurant logo
The concept was finished in 2017, the main idea is bringing a Chinese feeling into the logo type but still keeping it elegant, luxury and easy to read.

Posted on May 30, 2021
