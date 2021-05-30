Tealive Mobile Application

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my take on the 2021 UI trends from my personal project on redesigning Tealive app.
Awesome 3D illustration by @Alzea Arafat!
What do you think? 🧐
View more on my Behance site: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120557005/Tealive-App-Redesign-UI