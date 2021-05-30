"Pass that bottle 'round the camp fire" Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Had been listening to a bunch of country songs, and this one stuck in mind.
Why not do an exciting exercise to bring a sense of depth & light with 2D shapes and gradients!
Appreciate feedbacks and comments :)