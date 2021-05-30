Prakash Jeganathan

"Pass that bottle 'round the camp fire" Mockup

"Pass that bottle 'round the camp fire" Mockup branding illustration graphic design niko moon good time minimal
Had been listening to a bunch of country songs, and this one stuck in mind.
Why not do an exciting exercise to bring a sense of depth & light with 2D shapes and gradients!

Appreciate feedbacks and comments :)

Posted on May 30, 2021
