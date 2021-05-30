Ajaya Bajracharya

SpectraPass - A pass management Software

SpectraPass was built by airlines veterans who needed to authenticate healthy passengers quickly and also receive the customer’s details directed by the customers themselves. The system is meant to ease entry and access for customers and to facilitate opening up businesses and the economy in a post-pandemic world.

This product was designed under the supervision of Gurzu Inc.

Posted on May 30, 2021
