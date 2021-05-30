Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
mr.alidoost
Piqo

Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

mr.alidoost
Piqo
mr.alidoost for Piqo
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Price
$16
Introducing Localy a growing collection of clean & minimal, fully customizable maps. Neatly named and organized. Perfect for apps, web & more.

What's inside:

📌 6 Popular cities designed for you!
We’ve selected six popular cities in the world, illustrating them beautifully with mind-blowing details.

🎉 All Cities in 10 styles
Every object is designed perfectly in the path view.

✌️ 2 Map types
Each style has two types, “Detailed” and “Minimal”. Details include Street & Avenue names, based on Google Maps.

🔥 Figma plugin
You can use it in Figma for your next projects.

🧩 Organized library and Figma variants
Neatly Named! Easy to browse and use. Optimized layers and variants in Figma.

💬 Premium support
Contact in case of any feedback, issues, or special requests.

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
