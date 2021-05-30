Reijo Palmiste

Encore

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Well I'm def gonna make more guitars because this is fun as hell. Here's a demo of the models.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️🇪🇪
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like