Fitness App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends👋
Please check out my concept for a fitness management app. Please give your comments I will be happy to know them.
Design — Figma
************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow me.
************