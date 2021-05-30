Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taxi booking app - Mobile UI UX design

Taxi booking app - Mobile UI UX design mobile app ux design ui design uxdesign
Mobile app User experience design and Interface design for a Taxi booking app. The booking flow simplified with UX research and UI design. The app has a few new features and implemented them as well.
Visit my personal design portfolio zudhire.
Say hi at hello@zudhire.com to discuss your next project.

Posted on May 30, 2021
