Taxi booking app - Mobile UI UX design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mobile app User experience design and Interface design for a Taxi booking app. The booking flow simplified with UX research and UI design. The app has a few new features and implemented them as well.
Visit my personal design portfolio zudhire.
Say hi at hello@zudhire.com to discuss your next project.