Reshape the box you can't get out of

creative direction comic illustration
if you can't think outside the box - it's time to get inside of it. introduce yourself and embrace it, then reshape it at your will. ​​​​​​​

you won't start (r)evolutionary trends on every project, but you might be able to develop a new concept challenging the very own generic idea you avoid by acknowledging it.

Posted on May 30, 2021
