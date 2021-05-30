So I was scrolling through the Dribbble and found this super cool Illustration for Park.

Park Illustration by Luky Triohandoko : https://lnkd.in/eNhc4eC

I was amazed at how clean it was and thought of recreating it in Figma. I know it is not perfect but enjoyed it a lot while doing it.

Can't share it on Figma Community as it is an original by Luky Triohandoko, but sharing the draft file so if anyone wants to remix it or learn how I did it :)

Figma File: https://lnkd.in/epQtws9

