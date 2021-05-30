Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I was scrolling through the Dribbble and found this super cool Illustration for Park.
Park Illustration by Luky Triohandoko : https://lnkd.in/eNhc4eC
I was amazed at how clean it was and thought of recreating it in Figma. I know it is not perfect but enjoyed it a lot while doing it.
Can't share it on Figma Community as it is an original by Luky Triohandoko, but sharing the draft file so if anyone wants to remix it or learn how I did it :)
Figma File: https://lnkd.in/epQtws9
#design #illustration #designer #graphicdesign #creative #art