Muhammad Faqih
Plainthing Studio

Coding Course Landing Page

Muhammad Faqih
Plainthing Studio
Muhammad Faqih for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Coding Course Landing Page course landing page landing page landingpage course ui design web interfacedesign interface uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui design
Coding Course Landing Page course landing page landing page landingpage course ui design web interfacedesign interface uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui design
Download color palette
  1. Codefun - Landingpage.png
  2. Codefun 2.png

Hello, guys!

Today I made an exploratory design about the Coding Course Landing Page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like