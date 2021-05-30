Virtual consciousness guide - Work Flow

Hello Dribble,

Please have a look to one my innovation which I submitted to IBM ThinkIP.

These days technology has become part of your life. We are surrounded with technology. That tech is generating data. Each Individual interaction with technology and interaction has converted as data. This data is his personal data and could be used for the betterment of that individual life. This data can become a digital or virtual person who can become a mirror image of that individual who will constantly guide that individual. This person will have different roles depending on that individual’s personal situation. This person understands that individual well. I have given a name to this person as Virtual consciousness guide. Hence, with this individual’s personal data Virtual consciousness guide could be created who all constantly helping out that individual.

Hope you like it!