Golden ratio logo1

Golden ratio logo1 marketing illustration minimalism userinterface logo logos art animation designerneeded flat minimal typography icon app ux ui vector design adobe illustrator graphic design
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

Golden ratio name logo.

#we are introducing professional LOGO/ BRAND and PACKAGING design in an affordable range with a promise of quality work.

That's why it's a great idea to consider the Golden Ratio when designing a logo to instantly draw people in and help them connect.

To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin

