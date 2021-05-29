Geoffrey Grosenbach

Baseball card 2021

Baseball card 2021 baseball card tungsten integral cf baseball
The elements of a baseball card for my son's team. I'll add a photo of each player and customize the name and jersey number for each card.

I like how this design turned out since it works vertically or horizontally without any modifications. Last year I designed separate vertical and horizontal cards.

Posted on May 29, 2021
