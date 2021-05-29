Whether you are looking for a portfolio template, this kind of HTML template is recommended for those of you who are looking for work or freelancers. That's why we developed a Portfolio Website Template to attract customers or freelance job seekers.

It is based on Bootstrap 5, a popular framework that guarantees flawless functionality. It also makes your website fully responsive and very reliable. Our developers have provided code that is clean and easy to edit. In addition, the W3C is valid and 100% optimized. That means you can edit it to suit your website in the best possible way.

Features

Frostolio is a resume or portfolio website template created to give your website a more professional and elegant look.

Fully Responsive Layout;

Glassmorphism Theme

Dark Mode and Light Mode Ready

Include SCSS files

Filtering using the isotope plugin

Well organized code;

W3C Valid code

Buy on Template Monster

https://templatemonster.com/website-templates/frostofolio-personal-website-fully-responsive-184881.html

Demo

https://frostofolio.herokuapp.com/