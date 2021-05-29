Muhammad Bayu Arisa

BSJA ASRI Logo Design

BSJA ASRI Logo Design monoline monoline logo leaf logo environmentally friendly environmental graphics environment recycle icon iconography modern logo healthcare logo health care logotype logo mark logo design logo
Logo design for BSJA ASRI a waste recycling company, with mockup logo. Minimalist and modern style logo.

