Muhammad Bayu Arisa

Afafa Collections Logo Design

Muhammad Bayu Arisa
Muhammad Bayu Arisa
  • Save
Afafa Collections Logo Design letter logo lettermark monoline logo monoline modern logo minimalist logo aesthetic pink logo feminime logo typography design logo design logo mark logotype logo
Download color palette

Logo design for afafa collections a Muslim clothing brand, with mockup logo. Minimalist and feminime style logo.

Need logo design ? please contact me..

Email : arisamuhammadbayu@ymail.com
WhatsApp : +62 813 9226 1109

Muhammad Bayu Arisa
Muhammad Bayu Arisa

More by Muhammad Bayu Arisa

View profile
    • Like