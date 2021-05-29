Good for Sale
Maxime Bourgeois

The Vex Pattern - Vault of Glass

Maxime Bourgeois
Maxime Bourgeois
Hire Me
  • Save
The Vex Pattern - Vault of Glass crystal contrast negative space screenprint vault of glass destiny flat illustration

The Vex Pattern

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on inprnt.com
Good for sale
The Vex Pattern
Download color palette

The Vex Pattern

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on inprnt.com
Good for sale
The Vex Pattern

A little Destiny 2 illustration to celebrate the re-release of Vault of Glass ✨✨✨

Went out of my comfort zone with this one! Wanted to make something that could possibly be screen printed. So it required a pretty big adjustment compared to the things I normally draw!

~Guardians make their own fate~

Maxime Bourgeois
Maxime Bourgeois
Illustrator & Game Dev.
Hire Me

More by Maxime Bourgeois

View profile
    • Like