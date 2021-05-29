The Vex Pattern - Vault of Glass

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A little Destiny 2 illustration to celebrate the re-release of Vault of Glass ✨✨✨
Went out of my comfort zone with this one! Wanted to make something that could possibly be screen printed. So it required a pretty big adjustment compared to the things I normally draw!
~Guardians make their own fate~
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.