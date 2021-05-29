Mustofa Nur Sidiq

Magartha - Vintage Monoline Font

Magartha - Vintage Monoline Font antique classic outdoor masculine cool crafted monoline vintage
Magartha is an elegant and vintage looking sans serif font. It can easily be matched to an incredibly large set of projects, so add it to your creative ideas and notice how it makes them stand out!

You can get in:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/magartha/

Posted on May 29, 2021
