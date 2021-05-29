Tony Conte

App Store Screenshots finance vector ui logo bills money fintech app finance app chromabill branding neobank
Lately, I noticed that our app store page conversion rate was pretty low (26%) meaning only 1/4 of people who see our app takes action to download!

I wanted to improve these metrics so I've put together these brand new screenshots. My intention is to have these screenshots grab your attention and convince you to download the app!

http://chromabill.com/

