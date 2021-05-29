Coffee packaging CRUSH

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Crush – youth coffee shop, coffee maker, space
for meetings and lectures
Task
Development of a logo and corporate identity for a coffee shop
Decision
A bold style was created, the star is used as the main metaphor - as a metaphor for brightness and eccentricity, rounded shapes, positioning of the company
Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120296089/Coffeeshop-CRUSH