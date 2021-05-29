Luis Erick Muñoz Ibarra

Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI Challenge 002

Luis Erick Muñoz Ibarra
Luis Erick Muñoz Ibarra
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI Challenge 002 web design web ui ui design dailyui figma
Download color palette

Hi guys, this is my second screen for Daily UI Challenge.

Thank you for watch!
#DailyUI #Challenge002

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Luis Erick Muñoz Ibarra
Luis Erick Muñoz Ibarra

More by Luis Erick Muñoz Ibarra

View profile
    • Like