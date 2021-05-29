jakia akter ( jakiamishu31022@gmail.com )

I will design modern minimalist and versatile business logo

jakia akter ( jakiamishu31022@gmail.com )
jakia akter ( jakiamishu31022@gmail.com )
  • Save
I will design modern minimalist and versatile business logo typography luxary logo logo clever monogram logo professional and modern logo business design illustration creative and professional logo branding
Download color palette

Hi, I'm jakia mishu, graphic designer from Bangladesh. I specialized on logo design, branding identity, corporate products, print and media advertisements,. I'm working as a freelancer and on contract at customer location. Making all with truly responsibility, love and sense. Check my portfolio to find my style. I'm open to communication before choosing the designer, as each customer deserves to get "his designer") Enjoy with my works :)
SAY HELLO : jakiamishu31022@gmail.com
ORDER YOUR DESIGN
https://www.fiverr.com/jakiamishu?up_rollout=true
THANK YOU SO MUCH :)

jakia akter ( jakiamishu31022@gmail.com )
jakia akter ( jakiamishu31022@gmail.com )

More by jakia akter ( jakiamishu31022@gmail.com )

View profile
    • Like