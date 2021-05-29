Yuriy Korshunov

Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Yandex

Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Yandex logo vintage rebound yandex dribbbleweeklywarmup
Dribbble Weekly Warm-up:
Yandex is a search engine founded in 1996. Or in 1896?...

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
Posted on May 29, 2021
