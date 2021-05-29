Nazmi Javier

Clothing Store App

Nazmi Javier
Nazmi Javier
  • Save
Clothing Store App ios mobile uxdesign store fashion clean model brand shopping 2021 flat minimalist app shot figma dribbble ui design ux design ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys 👋!

Mobile App design exploration for Clothing store app. Glad to hear your feedback, thanks :)

📧 Business Inquiries: nazmijavier7@gmail.com

Visit me on:
Instagram | Uplabs | Behance

Thank you.

Nazmi Javier
Nazmi Javier

More by Nazmi Javier

View profile
    • Like