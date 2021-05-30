Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ahmad Fawaid

Manage Appointments

Ahmad Fawaid
Ahmad Fawaid
Manage Appointments reminder manage appointment schedule app calendar app home online consultation find doctor dashboard doctor chat timeline booking app android app web design healthcare app lab hospital app manage patient manage booking ios app design
  1. medical app for doctor #2a@2x.png
  2. medical app for doctor #2b@2x.png
  3. medical app for doctor #2c@2x.png

An app concept for Doctor to manage their appointments. Feel free to drop your feedback 🙌

Ahmad Fawaid
Ahmad Fawaid
Helping startup & co. with visual design.
