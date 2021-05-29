Laura Henderson

Moving!

Laura Henderson
Laura Henderson
  • Save
Moving! house moving car
Download color palette

A little autobiographical illustration I created. It seems like moving has been such a big part of my life. I moved to a new town a few months ago, and before that I moved to a different country 2 years ago! I've moved a total of 12 times in my life.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Laura Henderson
Laura Henderson

More by Laura Henderson

View profile
    • Like