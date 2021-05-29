🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A little autobiographical illustration I created. It seems like moving has been such a big part of my life. I moved to a new town a few months ago, and before that I moved to a different country 2 years ago! I've moved a total of 12 times in my life.