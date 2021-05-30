Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Set of 5 Finance Dashboard UIs

AR Shakir for Redwhale
Set of 5 Finance Dashboard UIs ui modern clean dashboard card ui spline barchart graphs admin theme admin ui admin panel user dashboard figma resources dashboard app analytics banking dashboard digital wallet wallet finance dashboard ui dashboard
  Dribbble Presentation.jpg
  Dashboard 01.jpg
  Dashboard 02.jpg
  Dashboard 03.jpg
  Dashboard 04.jpg
  Dashboard 05.jpg
  Desc.jpg
  Dribbble 07.jpg

Set of 5 Clean and Modern Banking & Finance Dashboards

$25
Set of 5 Clean and Modern Banking & Finance Dashboards

Hello Dribbblers,
Buy this set for discounted rate of $25 from https://gum.co/qZHqr

Note: THIS IS FIGMA FILE ONLY.

Presenting a set of dashboard UI for banking & finance. I tried to make them look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.

Buy this set for discounted rate of $25 from https://gum.co/qZHqr

Follow Me On Instagram: @arshakirpk

Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260

Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260

Visit My Website: arshakir.com

