This was part of a Daily UI Challenge. The goal was to create a Weather App interface. I searched projects to get some inspiration and I noticed that from what I saw, I didn't find anyone using the now very popular drawings by Freepik, so I thought I'd be fun to combine that and a weather app.

The app's name is forkäst, which is a play on words of the word forecast. Since the drawings were fun and almost cartoonish, I went with a matching typeface which is Stay Home, as well as a color palette that was very eye-catching and that represented different types of weather [sunny, rain, snowing, etc.] almost like representing seasons of the year. The font Existence was also used to create the app title and display the temperature.

Functionally, the app is very simple and straight to the point. The user is able to see the temperature, choose a city, and slide between three views which are Today, Tomorrow and Week. Even the sliding panel is very simple because the intention was to create buttons, bars, icons, etc. That were very discreet and let the drawings shine.

I used a phone mockup since it's the most common way of seeing the weather by users, applying a 4-column, 9-row grid. Additionally, I used the SWM Icon Pack by Daniel Wodziczka.