🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, Here is a meditation app concept. For me, an app that helps people reducing stress, bringing positive energy that is nice to have an elegant looking and feel by itself. With that in mind, I came up with a design that uses a comfortable color palette yet enough contrast to highlight the functions. The layout and components also are simplified to let the users feel relax even while they just open it. Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.