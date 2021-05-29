ROYAL ART

The cat with a fishing rod in a pool

ROYAL ART
ROYAL ART
  • Save
The cat with a fishing rod in a pool fishing mascot design cat character mascot
Download color palette

The mobile application mascot—Unight cat—is your guide to the best city nightclubs and restaurants.

https://www.royal-art.com/en/unight-mascot/

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
ROYAL ART
ROYAL ART

More by ROYAL ART

View profile
    • Like