Altbank corporate cake (3D design)

Altbank corporate cake (3D design) pastry party corporate bank birthday design 3d cake
Exclusive birthday cake for the bank is a result of the teamwork of designers and pastry chefs. A corporate party cake.

Posted on May 29, 2021
