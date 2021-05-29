Kasdio - Handwritten font

Kasdio is a casual brush font. Made for any professional project branding. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

Kasdio (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Beautiful Ligatures

PUA Encoded

Multilingual Support

Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13168/kasdio.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/kasdio/