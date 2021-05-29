Good for Sale
Kaithryn - Handwritten Font

Kaithryn - Handwritten Font script font lettering branding signature font signature logo script natural font handlettering handwritten fonts
Kaithryn - Handwritten font

Kaithryn - Handwritten font

Kaithryn is a modern calligraphy font. It brings a beautiful and attractive typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.

Includes:
– Kaithryn (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Stylistic Set
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at :https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13167/kaithryn.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/kaithryn-modern-calligraphy-font/

