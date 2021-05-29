The name of the logo is thought to be from DELTA IMAGE a Sony camera. Because then I had Sony alpha 350, selected alpha name from his full name which is a Greek alphabet. Alpha (Α, α), Beta (Β, β), Gamma (Γ, γ), Delta (Δ, δ). In which the name Delta is selected, then the picture taken from the camera is called Image. And it is named DELTA IMAGE after joining with delta. Now let's see about the design concept of logo, to create a symbolic logo mark, which was to be created by both the first alphabets "D" and "I" of DELTA IMAGE. Most of the photographers must have clicked a photo of Sunset and Sunrise once in their life, then I tried to create an option on both, comparing the sun sinking in sunset option with "D" and The subject in the middle compared it with the small "i" which made the option of sunset. Then made the second option over Sunrise. Here I have a bit of trouble because how can I see Sunset and Sunrise differently? When we see the morning scene, then there is also greenery and sunset points are always seen on the sea shore. Then made Sunrise of Sunrise with a small circle and with "i" I gave a tree shaped shape. The option of both people is made by taking inspiration from nature, which makes it very easy to remember logos.

