Trulaa Health - Skincare Marketing Materials

We worked closely with the owner of this small business to make labels that fit with their natural products. We were so happy to be able to customize their branding from start to finish, everything from color palette, to packaging, to product photos, website, and social media posts. We take pride in our work, and we love when our clients give us free range to make creative decisions. Our goal is to help them realize their vision. Visit them at www.trulaahealth.com