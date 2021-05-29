Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Felipe Bernal

CheckOut

Felipe Bernal
Felipe Bernal
  • Save
CheckOut minimal web ux website ui flat design dailyui
Download color palette

🛒
Credit Card Checkout
Challenge 002 #DailyUI

Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash
Photo by Izzy Gibson on Unsplash

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Felipe Bernal
Felipe Bernal

More by Felipe Bernal

View profile
    • Like