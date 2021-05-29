Audrey Godefroy

Daily UI Challenge • User profile

Daily UI Challenge • User profile dailyuichallenge glassmorphism pastel pastel color profile userprofile user figma mobile webdesign ui
Daily UI Challenge
#006 User profile

Photographer's user profile

Figma, 2021

