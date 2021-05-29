Giovanna

Lolita

Giovanna
Giovanna
  • Save
Lolita editorial layout indesign editorial design editorial design
Download color palette

Editorial redesign of the book Lolita from Vladimir Nabokov. More in:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/98016485/Lolita

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Giovanna
Giovanna

More by Giovanna

View profile
    • Like