Production Co. Management System

This is one of the most ambitious projects I have ever done.

The goal was to design a management system with a full CRM and ERP module. The biggest challenge was that in addition to my UX skills, I agreed to challenge my programming and electronics skills. I used bootstrap so the system works on all platforms.

In summary, the system runs almost without changes to this day.

Posted on May 29, 2021
