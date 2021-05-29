Karnvir Yadav

Electric Car - Mobile App Exploration

Electric Car - Mobile App Exploration creative direction mobile design ui design electric cars porsche mobile app mobile app design mobile mobile ui art direction design concept electric car car uidesign ui
Hi guys, here's an exploration for a mobile app design for electric cars and things that I would want in my car's app probably. Let us know what you think in the comment below. Your feedback is important for me to grow. Thank you!

