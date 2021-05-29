Tinloof 3D Typeface

Tinloof approached me about creating a series of characters for their new blog titled 'Explain Like I'm 5', which aims to make tech concepts and terms easy to understand.

Letters A - Z and numbers 0 - 9 were created in Cinema 4D from a top down perspective so that they could mix and match the letters to create the titles of their blog posts.

I kept a primary colour palette to emphasise a nostalgic feel and kept the block construction simple simple to retain legibility.

I really enjoyed creating these

https://tinloof.com/

