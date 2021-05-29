Mr Fede

24/7 365 days a year

Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Hire Me
  • Save
24/7 365 days a year brands pride gay color handlettering type typography design lettering procreate illustration
24/7 365 days a year brands pride gay color handlettering type typography design lettering procreate illustration
Download color palette
  1. gay2.jpg
  2. gay.jpg

Dear brands: I'm gay the whole year, not just during pride month. Stop using us to clean up your image.

Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr Fede

View profile
    • Like